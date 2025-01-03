Health dept to hire specialists on per-day, per-case basis in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To address the shortage of medical specialists in the state, the health department on Thursday announced the introduction of alternative recruitment options. The new recruitment methods include hiring specialists on a per-day basis at ABArK scheme rates and on a per-case basis.

Under the per-day basis option, specialists will be paid Rs 3,930 a day, calculated by dividing the monthly remuneration of a contract specialist by the number of working days in the month. Specialists hired in this manner will be required to work a minimum of two days a week.

The ABArK scheme offers an incentive-based pay for specialists in fields like OBG, anesthesia and surgery. The incentive will be a percentage of the total cost of procedures performed, similar to what is paid in private hospitals.

The health commissioner will issue guidelines to ensure that unnecessary procedures are not conducted to increase incentives. For radiologists, the new method involves hiring on a per-case basis. Specialists will be paid for services like radiographs, CT scans and MRIs, with the option to certify the scans in person or through a tele-radiology system.

Local tenders will determine the rates, and the commissioner will set ceiling rates for these services. Proposals can be submitted for approval until ceiling rates are fixed. The costs for these recruitment methods will be covered with ABArK funds.

Specialists can be hired for a period of one year with the possibility of extending the hiring for an additional six months, subject to a review of the implementation process and challenges faced. The government order has been approved by the finance department and will remain in effect till June 30. It may be renewed after evaluating its effectiveness, the department said.