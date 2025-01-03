‘Implement RTE in full, allocate bigger budget, fill teacher vacancies’: Experts

BENGALURU: As the new year begins, the problems that continue to hinder Karnataka’s education system show no sign of easing.

Experts say that immediate attention is required, with a strong focus on creating a road map to implement the Right to Education (RTE) effectively, addressing teacher vacancies, providing increased allocation and reviving initiatives that once helped students, such as providing bicycles to girls for better school access.

Without a clear strategy and renewed investment in these areas, experts argue that the state risks letting another year slip by with the same systemic issues that put students at a disadvantage.

Child rights activist Nagasimha G Rao emphasized the urgent need for the state government to implement robust child protection policies. These measures must be monitored and strictly enforced to safeguard children’s well-being, he said. Rao also highlighted the importance of addressing teachers’ needs, and providing adequate facilities and support for teachers.

Many schools continue to struggle with single-teacher setups, lack of teachers, and numerous vacancies, exposing a glaring gap in the system. The failure to address these issues points to a serious lapse in the department’s priorities, he said.

Development educationist Professor Niranjanaradhya said the state must create a clear road map to fully implement the provisions of the RTE Act, which mandates an adequate number of teachers, proper infrastructure and quality education for every child. However, many schools are crippled by single-teacher setups and teacher shortages.

Prof Niranjanaradhya said the government must focus on strengthening secondary education, and highlighted alarming statistics that reveal poor enrolment rates. It is time the government addresses these issues to improve access and retention in secondary education, he said.