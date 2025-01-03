Three TNIE scribes selected for Karnataka Media Academy, PCB awards

BENGALURU: Three journalists from The New Indian Express -- Ashwini M Sripad, Bansy Kalappa and Yathiraju -- have been selected for the annual awards by the Karnataka Media Academy and Press Club of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Media Academy announced the recipients of its annual awards for 2023 and 2024 on Thursday.

TNIE Karnataka’s Associate Editor Ashwini M Sripad, and Political Editor Bansy Kalappa are among the 30 recipients selected for the Karnataka Media Academy’s annual awards for 2024.

The academy also announced awards for 30 journalists for 2023, along with endowment awards for 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, The New Indian Express’s Senior Special Correspondent Yathiraju was among the 50 selected for the Press Club of Bengaluru’s annual awards for 2024.

Additionally, five senior journalists have been selected for the Press Club Suvarna Mahotsava award.

In other recognitions, Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries MB Patil has been selected for ‘Person of the Year’ award for his contribution towards the growth of industries.

A ‘Special Award’ has been conferred on Energy Minister KJ George, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa for the successful implementation of the state government’s guarantee schemes.