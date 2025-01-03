Woman jumps out of moving autorickshaw to save herself from drunk driver in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman jumped from a moving autorickshaw to save herself from the drunk driver on Thursday night in Bengaluru, her husband said.

According to the survivor's husband, she booked an autorickshaw from Horamavu to Thanisandra on ride-hailing application 'Namma Yatri'.

"Namma Yatri Auto Issue! My wife booked an auto from Horamavu to Thanisandra, Bangalore, but the driver was drunk and took her towards the wrong location near Hebbal. Despite repeatedly asking him to stop, he didn't listen, forcing her to jump out of the moving auto," the husband posted on 'X' on Friday.