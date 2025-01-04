BENGALURU: Like every year, the sun sets and a new dawn emerges the next day. And like every year there are people who repeat the same mistakes, some get enlightened and some well…just grow older! I grew older, and hopefully wiser. Since the hubby and I are ‘social cutlets’ (like some uncharitable friends like to call us), we follow this gamut most New Year’s eve.

Unless we are travelling, the ‘other-half’ and moi change into our PJs and share a bottle of sparkling wine, wait till 12 (because that is when happily inebriated family and friends call), give each other a peck on the cheek, and snuggle into our warm duvets. Life is sorted. We have lived together most of our lives, we know and accept each other’s idiosyncrasies, have raised two wonderful human beings together, have a new munchkin in our lives, have ‘nutting’ to prove, and I thought this was life! Just when one thinks that one has a handle on things, the universe sniggers.

I lost a dear friend, Suresh Hinduja. He was bombastic, opinionated, loud, and creator of fantastical narratives! He was also generous, kind, gregarious, and extremely knowledgeable. A food critic, a raconteur, and an aficionado, he had a wide-eyed following of many pretty ladies to whom he was a mentor. But, he was my friend…I lost a friend who curled up and peacefully passed away in his sleep.

I will miss him sorely. A man with many talents, a storyteller, and a maverick, a man who had a passion for anything edible, an innovator and a connoisseur of all things fine and wonderful. A unique individual and the universe broke the mould when he passed. Rest in Peace my friend.