BENGALURU: Like every year, the sun sets and a new dawn emerges the next day. And like every year there are people who repeat the same mistakes, some get enlightened and some well…just grow older! I grew older, and hopefully wiser. Since the hubby and I are ‘social cutlets’ (like some uncharitable friends like to call us), we follow this gamut most New Year’s eve.
Unless we are travelling, the ‘other-half’ and moi change into our PJs and share a bottle of sparkling wine, wait till 12 (because that is when happily inebriated family and friends call), give each other a peck on the cheek, and snuggle into our warm duvets. Life is sorted. We have lived together most of our lives, we know and accept each other’s idiosyncrasies, have raised two wonderful human beings together, have a new munchkin in our lives, have ‘nutting’ to prove, and I thought this was life! Just when one thinks that one has a handle on things, the universe sniggers.
I lost a dear friend, Suresh Hinduja. He was bombastic, opinionated, loud, and creator of fantastical narratives! He was also generous, kind, gregarious, and extremely knowledgeable. A food critic, a raconteur, and an aficionado, he had a wide-eyed following of many pretty ladies to whom he was a mentor. But, he was my friend…I lost a friend who curled up and peacefully passed away in his sleep.
I will miss him sorely. A man with many talents, a storyteller, and a maverick, a man who had a passion for anything edible, an innovator and a connoisseur of all things fine and wonderful. A unique individual and the universe broke the mould when he passed. Rest in Peace my friend.
My kids and extended family were in Goa for New Year’s. Going by my past experience where we would bump into neighbours and friends at every beach and bar, I decided to stay home. A big mistake because Goa was nearly deserted, what with tourists finding better (and cheaper) alternatives and who were fed-up of being fleeced by the local populace and hotels! The taxis are a menace and literally have a ‘goonda-lobby’ where even a short ride is nothing less than a couple of thousand rupees! The pristine beaches of Sri-Lanka, Mauritius and Langkawi beckon the tourists for far less the price or hassle. Another destination bites the dust!
I much prefer to celebrate a new day with friends. All the sensible ‘seniors’ who stayed home on New Year’s Eve and woke up fresh and alert on New Year’s day were out celebrating at my bff, Alka Dev’s gorgeous home. The adept bartender whipped up some great cocktails as the smell of fresh breads from the ‘tandoor’ permeated the air. Great, wholesome, Punjabi food, some rocking music and her kids (all down from different parts of the world), were there in full attendance. There’s a massive comfort in knowing and loving family and good friends in one’s lifetime. At least we’re not hugging strangers and wishing them a ‘happy new year’ in some obscure club or hotel.
I wish you all my readers, the grace to live and love as impact-fully as you can. We may know how much wealth we have, but most often we don’t know how much time we have.
(The writer’s views are personal)