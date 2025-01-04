Bengaluru entrepreneurs revive nostalgia with heritage property transformations

For Umme Farnaz, the owner of vegetarian restaurant Hermitage, a 100-year-old colonial-style property in Malleswaram was love at first sight. Built in the 1920s, the house has a fascinating history as the residence of YV Rao, director of the first Kannada talkie Sati Sulochana (1934). “The filmmaker was closely associated with Dr Rajkumar as well. Many of his photos and memorabilia are still preserved on the property. The house later became known as ‘Shooting Mane’ in Kannada, as it was used for film shoots for over 20 years,” says Farnaz.

Similar to the typewriter at Muru Muru, Hermitage, also brings with it a host of old artefacts to transport you 100 years back. “We worked hard to preserve its unique architectural features, like a 60-year-old mango tree, a vintage fountain, and even a 70-year-old Siemens phone,” says Farnaz.

While Muru Muru and Hermitage were old properties that had aligned with the founders’ visions, Ria Belliappa of Juny’s Bakehouse has a more personal story to share. The bakehouse in Jayanagar is a tribute to her grandmother, Juny. “Converting this home into a bakery feels like honouring her legacy while creating a space where the community can experience nostalgic yet modern flavours,” says Belliappa , a pastry chef for over 10 years.

Every element of the home has been carefully preserved, from its wooden beams and arched windows to the original stones on the façade. “At the same time, we’ve incorporated functional upgrades like a professional-grade kitchen. It’s all about striking the right balance between the past and the present,” shares Belliappa.

’Not just about aesthetics’

Joshi believes that these vintage-themed restorations are not just about aesthetics. “It’s hard to find spaces with charm and character. It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s about a feeling of warmth and belonging that’s missing in many modern spaces,” she reflects.

Agreeing to the sentiment, Farnaz highlights, “It’s about breaking away from the monotony. Today, so many places look the same – glass buildings, and swanky restaurants – they all lack a unique identity. Heritage properties offer something different, something rooted in history and culture.” She also says that while transforming an old property might be a challenge, it is well worth the time and effort along with being sustainable. “Instead of demolishing a beautiful old building to construct yet another modern structure, why not reuse and preserve what’s already there?”

With the fast-paced lives everyone is living, Belliappa adds that these spaces instantly ‘encourage a sense of community, history and connection’. “Heritage properties have a soul and story that modern spaces often lack. For entrepreneurs, it’s a way to stand out while preserving something irreplaceable.”