Bengaluru Fashion in 2025: Bold colours, oversized fits to make a comeback

BENGALURU: While 2024 was ruled by no-makeup makeup looks and monochromatic outfits, Bengaluru’s fashionistas predict bright colours, bold makeup will take centre stage alongside a continued emphasis on sustainable fashion and natural fabrics.
Blast to the past
Fashion of the ’70s, with all its bold colours and oversized fits, is going to make a comeback this year, leaving behind the monochromatic looks and pastel colours of 2024. “The style in 2025 is going to be more like the ’60s and ’70s – those type of silhouettes, blouses, brooches, midi skirts and animal prints will be in. We will have oversized blazers, oversized bags denim on denim looks, frills and boho-chic styles,” says Sonia Pardesi, an image consultant and transformational coach.
Men’s fashion, too, will say goodbye to monochromatic looks, instead experimenting with retro styles, and mixing colours and patterns. “People will shift to a mix of textures, patterns, and colours for more dynamic outfits. Tight cuts are likely to fade as more comfort-focussed silhouettes like wide-leg pants rise in prominence,” says Bengaluru-based menswear designer, Bassam Osman, who has designed for actor Suriya, along with musicians AR Rahman and Ricky Kej.
Colour-colour, which colour?
With the return of ’70s silhouettes has arrived a shift from the subtle makeup looks of 2024 to bold, bright, and adventurous colours that pop. “In 2024, people played it safe with minimalistic looks and monochromatic colours – similar shades of lip tint, eye shadow and lots of blush but 2025 will bring more experimentation,” says Rashida Pavthiwala, a makeup artist who specialises in luxury brand shoots and who has created looks for celebrities like Samyuktha Hegde, Dhanya Ramkumar, and Anant Nag.
“There’s going to be a lot more texture in makeup, in terms of particles, glitters, ornaments, and pearls. Eyeshadow with dual chrome effects and colour blocking will be the trend – eyeshadow will not be all brown but yellow and brown, mustard and brown, orange and brown, etc. There will be complimentary colour usage like purples, mustards, greens together in fashion, like in the ’70s, which will reflect in makeup as well,” she adds.
Less is more
While 2024 saw people experimenting with bold nail looks with detailed nail art, chrome polishes, and extravagant cat eye effects, nail technician Maude Abraham predicts a subtler approach this year. “In 2025, less is more. The focus will be on textures and finishes rather than bright or monotone colours. Soupy nails with transparent or translucent milky tones will start to trend – it looks like your natural nail but with a sheen,” says Abraham.
Unique and sustainable
The last few years have seen increased conversations around sustainable fashion with many picking up pre-loved clothes, and 2025 will see this continue. “Menswear will be about finding a blend of innovation, sustainability and self-expression, marked by a shift from the overly casual and impractical styles of the past,” says Osman. “The demand for sustainable fashion brands using natural fibres temperature regulating fibres, and performance-oriented materials will grow in 2025,” he adds.