Bengaluru Fashion in 2025: Bold colours, oversized fits to make a comeback

BENGALURU: While 2024 was ruled by no-makeup makeup looks and monochromatic outfits, Bengaluru’s fashionistas predict bright colours, bold makeup will take centre stage alongside a continued emphasis on sustainable fashion and natural fabrics.

Blast to the past

Fashion of the ’70s, with all its bold colours and oversized fits, is going to make a comeback this year, leaving behind the monochromatic looks and pastel colours of 2024. “The style in 2025 is going to be more like the ’60s and ’70s – those type of silhouettes, blouses, brooches, midi skirts and animal prints will be in. We will have oversized blazers, oversized bags denim on denim looks, frills and boho-chic styles,” says Sonia Pardesi, an image consultant and transformational coach.

Men’s fashion, too, will say goodbye to monochromatic looks, instead experimenting with retro styles, and mixing colours and patterns. “People will shift to a mix of textures, patterns, and colours for more dynamic outfits. Tight cuts are likely to fade as more comfort-focussed silhouettes like wide-leg pants rise in prominence,” says Bengaluru-based menswear designer, Bassam Osman, who has designed for actor Suriya, along with musicians AR Rahman and Ricky Kej.

Colour-colour, which colour?

With the return of ’70s silhouettes has arrived a shift from the subtle makeup looks of 2024 to bold, bright, and adventurous colours that pop. “In 2024, people played it safe with minimalistic looks and monochromatic colours – similar shades of lip tint, eye shadow and lots of blush but 2025 will bring more experimentation,” says Rashida Pavthiwala, a makeup artist who specialises in luxury brand shoots and who has created looks for celebrities like Samyuktha Hegde, Dhanya Ramkumar, and Anant Nag.