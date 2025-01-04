Man asks neighbours not to burst crackers during New Year revelry, gets bashed up in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Requesting his neighbours not to burst crackers during the New Year revelry as his 25-day-old son was panicking proved dearly for a 29-year-old T Dasarahalli resident. Incensed by his request, several of his neighbours, including four women, beat him up severely.

Following the incident, the victim, identified as PR Naveen Kumar, a resident of Prashanth Nagar in T Dasarahalli, filed a police complaint against his neighbours at the Bagalagunte police station. Kumar, who works as a mobile technician, said the incident happened between 11.30 pm and 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

“As I was alone, they attacked me. When my mother-in-law came to my rescue, she was also beaten. Due to the sound of the crackers, my son started panicking and kept crying repeatedly. I requested my neighbours not to burst crackers. I have been staying with my family in the rented house for the last 18 months. The accused stay in their own houses. Seven of them, including four women, attacked me. I fractured my thumb and have taken treatment for it,” Kumar told TNIE.

A police officer said a few of the accused were under the influence of alcohol. A case of causing hurt [BNS 115(2)] along with other sections of BNS has been registered against the accused.