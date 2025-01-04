On the 2025 plate: Sustainability, bold flavours lead the way

BENGALURU: 2025 is here and the food and beverage industry is gearing up for a dynamic year shaped by transformative trends. Sustainability, wellness, and personalised experiences are set to take centre stage, reflecting the growing demand for thoughtful and innovative culinary offerings. From the resurgence of global street food and the rise of hyperlocal sourcing to plant-forward menus, community-driven coffee spaces, destination dining, and sustainable cocktails focused on reducing waste, the year promises to blend bold flavours with mindful choices.
One of the most exciting predictions for 2025 is the spotlight on global street food. Sunil Kumar, director of food and beverage at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, notes, “Street food with bold flavours and creative local twists will dominate menus, offering guests an adventurous yet familiar culinary journey.” Coupled with sustainable seafood options like locally farmed shellfish and underutilised fish varieties, this trend bridges novelty and eco-consciousness.
Hyperlocal sourcing will remain a key focus for chefs across India, ensuring that dining is both immersive and sustainable. Chef Mahesh Kini, director of culinary at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, highlights the importance of local food systems. “Hyperlocal ingredients reduce environmental impact while delivering quality and freshness,” he notes, adding that multi-sensory dining experiences will merge art and culinary craftsmanship for guests.
Plant-forward menus are also on the rise, with mushrooms emerging as a hero ingredient. Ryan Tham, co-founder of Pebble Street Hospitality, observes, “Mushrooms, rich in plant- based protein and unique flavours, are perfect for traditional and contemporary dishes. Their versatility makes them a standout choice for health-conscious diners.” Alongside mushrooms, fermented foods are expected to shine for their gut-health benefits, catering to consumers seeking functional nutrition.
These evolving food trends are mirrored in the beverage sector, where innovation is thriving. Low-alcohol and craft drinks remain popular, with coffee-infused cocktails and botanical blends taking the spotlight. Functional beverages enriched with adaptogens and probiotics are poised to become everyday essentials. Anirudh Kheny, owner, Daysie – All Day Casual Bar and Serious Slice, observes, “Cocktail bars emphasising seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients will appeal to a more discerning and adventurous clientele.”
Tequila’s growing popularity also shows no signs of slowing. Tham predicts, “Innovative tequila-based cocktails and premium sipping tequilas will captivate taste buds, solidifying tequila as a key player in the beverage scene for 2025.” Kombucha, too, is poised for a breakout year, with its versatility as both a standalone beverage and a cocktail base.
Shishir Sathyan, co-founder of Mossant Fermentary, highlights, “Our blueberry lemonade kombucha has been a customer favourite, showcasing kombucha’s potential to lead in 2025.”
The rise of chef-driven, small-cover restaurants will reshape the dining landscape. According to Kheny, “These intimate spaces allow chefs to showcase their creativity, offering personalised experiences that resonate with diners seeking more curated meals.” This trend aligns with the broader desire for unique, immersive dining experiences, as consumers prioritise quality over quantity.
Health-conscious indulgence is another theme shaping 2025. Chef Neeraj Rawoot, director of culinary at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, predicts a surge in dishes enriched with micronutrient-dense superfoods and plant-based alternatives.
“From omega-packed desserts to salads enhanced with nutrient-rich seed blends, the emphasis will be on delivering guilt-free decadence,” he explains. This balance of wellness and luxury reflects a growing demand for mindful yet indulgent dining.
Vijay Bhandari, executive chef at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, highlights the emergence of Japanese influences in cocktails, citing examples like shiso leaf margaritas and Nagaland chilli infusions. He also notes that plant-protein-based drinks, such as fava bean smoothies, will promote wellness-focused living.
Economic factors will also influence dining trends, with value meals offering affordability without compromising on quality. Kini highlights that balancing cost and creativity will be key, ensuring that guests can enjoy exceptional meals within accessible price points. Technology is set to play a significant role in shaping dining experiences.
Stephen George, director of food & beverages at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course, envisions personalised nutrition taking centre stage. “Advancements in technology will allow tailored products to meet individual preferences,” he says.
Immersive experiences, ranging from virtual reality events to curated pop-ups, will further redefine guest engagement in 2025. From bold street food flavours to mindful indulgences, 2025 promises a feast that satisfies both the palate and the planet.
(The writer’s views are personal)