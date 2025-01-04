On the 2025 plate: Sustainability, bold flavours lead the way

BENGALURU: 2025 is here and the food and beverage industry is gearing up for a dynamic year shaped by transformative trends. Sustainability, wellness, and personalised experiences are set to take centre stage, reflecting the growing demand for thoughtful and innovative culinary offerings. From the resurgence of global street food and the rise of hyperlocal sourcing to plant-forward menus, community-driven coffee spaces, destination dining, and sustainable cocktails focused on reducing waste, the year promises to blend bold flavours with mindful choices.

One of the most exciting predictions for 2025 is the spotlight on global street food. Sunil Kumar, director of food and beverage at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, notes, “Street food with bold flavours and creative local twists will dominate menus, offering guests an adventurous yet familiar culinary journey.” Coupled with sustainable seafood options like locally farmed shellfish and underutilised fish varieties, this trend bridges novelty and eco-consciousness.

Hyperlocal sourcing will remain a key focus for chefs across India, ensuring that dining is both immersive and sustainable. Chef Mahesh Kini, director of culinary at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, highlights the importance of local food systems. “Hyperlocal ingredients reduce environmental impact while delivering quality and freshness,” he notes, adding that multi-sensory dining experiences will merge art and culinary craftsmanship for guests.