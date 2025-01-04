Traffic diversions for Chitra Santhe at Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: On account of Chitrakala Parishat organising the 22nd Chitra Santhe at Kumara Krupa Road on Sunday, city traffic police issued an advisory. From 6 am to 9 pm, all types of vehicle movement on both sides of the road are prohibited from Windsor Manor Junction to Shivananda Circle. The police have appealed to the citizens coming to the programme to avail public transport due to shortage of parking space.

Traffic Diversions:

Vehicles coming from Maurya Junction and Anand Rao Circle towards Windsor Manor should move straight at Race View Jn. on Race Course Road – Trilight Jn - Basaveshwara Circle – Old High Grounds Jn. - T. Chowdaiah Road – Windsor Manor and move further ahead.

Vehicles coming from T Chowdaiah Road towards KK Road has to move straight further from Windsor Junction reach Old High Ground Junction-LRDE-Right Turn - Basaveshwara Junction and move further.

Vehicle from Old High Grounds Junction moving towards Windsor Manor Junction has to move straight from Windsor Manor towards RP Road and move further.

Vehicles from Nehru Circle move towards Shivananda Junction to reach the Trilight Junction can move straight from Nehru circle move on Steel Bridge and reach Trilight Junction and move further.

Vehicles from Maurya Junction and Anand Rao Circle to reach KK Road from Race View Junction and Trilight junction need to move straight towards Trilight Junction-Basaveshwara Junction and move further.

Vehicles coming from PG Halli and going towards Shivananda Circle should move towards Old High Grounds Jn., - L.R.D.E. Jn.- Basaveshwara Circle – Race Course Road-Trilight Jn and further ahead.

Parking for four wheelers

Railway Parallel Road

Crescent Road (from Gururaja Kalyanamantapa - Hotel Janardhan on western side)

Race Course Road (from Trilight Junction- Maurya Circle on eastern side)