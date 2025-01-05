BBMP set to demolish 402 illegal buildings

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued orders to demolish 402 unauthorised buildings in Mahadevapura Zone.

Of them, 117 are in the KR Puram Assembly segment and 285 in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment. This action from BBMP comes in view of the increasing number of houses and buildings being constructed in violation of building bylaws.

With no stern action, violators get stay orders from court and go ahead with unauthorised constructions. The palike has begun sealing such buildings and disconnecting power supply to them.

“Some owners have obtained stay orders and BBMP’s legal team is getting them vacated. A few have appealed to the BBMP chief commissioner for a hearing as his office is a quasi-judicial body. After the dismissal of their appeals, palike’s engineers have been asked to immediately seal the buildings. So far, 11 under-construction buildings have been sealed in Mahadevapura Zone,” said Ramesh, Zonal Commissioner.

He said based on a circular from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), power supply to unauthorised buildings has been disconnected for non-compliance of building bylaws. Under Section 50 and 56 of IE Act, Clause 4.03 (ii) (a), 6.03, 12.01(i), 37.02, 43.00 and Clause 7 of Karnataka Regulatory Supply Commission (KERC) Electricity (Supply) Code,2004, BBMP engineers have been directed to disconnect power supply.

“I have written to disconnect power supply to 13 unauthorised buildings. Power supply to more such buildings will be disconnected in the coming days,” he said.

During the hearing, the chief commissioner dismissed several petitions and issued orders to take action as per Section 356, BBMP Act, 2020. The buildings will now be demolished. “Owers are given 30 days to remove unauthorised constructions.

After the deadline, BBMP will demolish the unauthorised buildings,” a senior engineer from Mahadevapura Zone said. The chief commissioner has dismissed 19 appeals so far. Over two dozen appeals are likely to be dismissed in the coming days, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said BBMP has sealed two under-construction buildings in Pulikeshi Nagar in East Zone for violation of bylaws.