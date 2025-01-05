Educationist Channabasappa passes away in Bengaluru

TUMAKURU: Noted educationist and disciple of Siddaganga Mutt’s Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, Dr M N Channabasappa breathed his last at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 94. He is survived by his daughter. The final rites will be held on Sunday.

He studied in Sree Siddaganga Gurukula (1941 to 1955), B.Sc (Physics and Mathematics) - Mysore University (1953), MA (Mathematics) at Banaras Hindu University with First Rank (1957) and obtained Ph.D in Mathematics from IIT Delhi (1967). He served as lecturer at First Grade College, Tumakuru and Central College Bangalore (1953-60), Assistant Professor / Professor - Karnataka Regional Engineering College (KREC), Surathkal (1960-1991).

He later moved to Tumakuru as the Principal of Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) and served between 1991 and 2006. After serving as the Principal, he was the Director.

He had done research in Hamburg University, Germany under the DAAD Fellowship programme (1958-60) and Technical University of Munich under the Re-Invitation Programme of DAAD (1984).