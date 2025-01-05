Five workers injured in factory boiler blast in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five workers sustained grievous injuries after a boiler exploded on Saturday evening. The incident occurred in the Bidadi industrial area.

The injured have been identified as Umesh, Tarun, Amalesh, Santoon and Lakhan, all aged between 30 and 35. They are from different parts of North India.

The police said that, around 4.30 am, five workers were operating in the private factory, which is collaborated with BBMP to extract power from the dry waste. Usually, over 100 workers are employed in the factory, but on Saturday evening only five were working and the boiler is fully controlled by machines.

During a routine process, something got stuck in the boiler, causing the machine to stop. The five workers attempted to manually fix the issue, but the boiler exploded in the process, injuring them severely. The security guard immediately alerted the police and rushed the injured to Victoria Hospital, the police said.

The police further added that among the five injured, three are in critical condition. A case has been registered against the factory manager for negligence. Further investigation are on.