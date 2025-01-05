Four kids hurt as anganwadi roof crashes in Karnataka's Bangarpet

KOLAR: four students sustained injuries after the roof of an anganawadi came crashing down on them in Dasarahosahalli of Bangarpet on Saturday morning.

According to a source, there were 13 students at the classroom. The building reportedly constructed 10 years ago. Anganwadi workers and helper shifted the injured students to Bangarpet government hospital.

The injured children were identified as Likitha, Janavi, Lasya and Parinitha. Likitha and Janavi sustained head injuries while Lasya and Parinitha suffered fractures in their legs.

Bangarpet MLA SN Narayanaswamy rushed to the hospital and inquired about the health of the kids. He asked the doctors to give the kids best possible treatment.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Deputy Director of Women and Children department Narayanaswamy said due to air crack in the roof, it collapsed.

The students will be shifted to another building from Monday, he added. A source said water logging on the terrace lead to the incident. Meanwhile, panic and worried parents slammed the officials for not maintaining the building.