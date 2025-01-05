Two sisters among three killed in road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three people died in separate road accidents in the city on Saturday. Two sisters, who were going to a hospital in Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar, died after a BBMP garbage truck hit them on Thanisandra Main Road in Hennur traffic police limits. They have been identified as Nazia Sultan, 36, and her sister Nizara Irfan, 30, residents of Govindapura.

Police said Nazia and her sister were riding a scooter to Hegde Nagar from Nagavara Junction when the accident took place around 11.20 am. Nazia overtook the garbage truck and attempted to take a right turn when a car that was moving ahead slowed down.

At this moment, the garbage truck hit the scooter from behind. Nazia and Nizara died on the spot. Police have arrested the truck driver identified as Gandilinga of Ballari and seized the vehicle.

A 42-year-old man died after he was knocked down by a speeding truck on Hebbal flyover. The deceased has been identified as Manohar of Ramachandrapura in the city.

Manohar was on his way to office when the accident took place around 9:15am. Though passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries there. Police have arrested truck driver Ramesh.