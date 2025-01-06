Agencies accelerate civic works ahead of Aero India in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With a little over a month to go for Aero India 2025, civic agencies are gearing up to cater to the requirements of lakhs of visitors and participants.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Public Works Department (PWD) are upgrading roads leading to the Air Force Station at Yelahanka while the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is readying itself to supply nearly 25 million litres of Cauvery water during the five-day event. This aero show will be held from February 10 to 14.

The chief secretary has already held a couple of meetings with the civic agencies to assess their preparedness. Every agency has appointed a special nodal officer for the event.

“We have been given to understand that anywhere between 4 million and 5 million litres per day (MLD) of Cauvery water would be the requirement for the air show. We are in a position to totally supply 25 MLD of water for it. We will be adjusting our water supply and sending it across. There is a dedicated water pipeline for the Air Force and the water would be transported through it,” a BWSSB source told TNIE. Also, recycled water for non-potable purposes will be supplied through the tertiary treatment plant.

BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahalad said that the agency will be spending Rs 15 crore to upgrade roads.

“We were planning to improve them anyway but are quickening the pace of work now due to the upcoming air show. By January 30, we will complete work in three important roads totalling 18.5 km which are crucial ones leading to the venue,” he added.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road running for nearly 13 km from Rajajinagar and Mahalakshmi Layout to Yelahanka is a vital link for those heading from the western part of the city.

“A total of 7 km of the road is in a good condition. We will be asphalting the remaining stretch as the road has been cut at many places and it could cost us Rs 10 crore. We will also be creating lane markings at Bagalur Main Road for 3.5 km and at Kogilu Road for a 2 kilometre stretch,” he said.

Prahlad added that the PWD will be upgrading a few roads which fall outside the BBMP limits.