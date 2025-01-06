Art and Beyond: Haven for art lovers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Last weekend was a haven for art lovers in Bengaluru with over four lakh people attending the 22nd edition of Chitra Santhe, held on the first Sunday of every year on Kumara Krupa Road.

This year’s theme, focusing on the girl child, reinforced awareness about the violence perpetrated against women and girl children through 1,420 artworks. Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, inaugurated the festival along with BL Shankar, the president of the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

Having gone hybrid for the first time, an online portal (chitrakalaparishath.org), open for a month, will allow a glimpse into the festivities for those who couldn’t attend.