Bengaluru sees drop in public smoking, challenges remain

BENGALURU: According to the data from the city police, cases of public smoking saw a significant decrease in Bengaluru in 2024 with only 37,883 cases reported as against 45,783 cases in 2023. In contrast, only 20,976 violations were witnessed in 2022.

Experts, however, argue that despite this significant drop in the cases, challenges still persist particularly from the tobacco industry, which interferes with policies, exploits loopholes, and reimburses vendors who violate public smoking laws, undermining the laws.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, attributed this reduction to the efforts of the city police, who have shifted their focus on both enforcement and creating awareness. “We have increased patrolling in violation-prone areas like parks, bus stops, and marketplaces,” the officer said.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr US Vishal Rao, member of the high power committee on tobacco control set up by the Karnataka government, said that shops selling tobacco products around schools and other educational institutions are still a concern, as it violates Section 6 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA Act) which prohibits sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.

“It is a cause of concern when shops sell tobacco products around school and educational institutions as it targets youngsters, who later become future customers of tobacco products,” he said.

Further, Dr Vishal explained that passive smoking is another major health concern, which exposes non-smokers to over 6,000 chemicals, and increases the chances of cancer, heart diseases, and lung disorders. Besides, it also affects children, making them prone to severe health risks such as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), he said.

Experts point out that while there has been significant progress in the reduction of public smoking, strict enforcement, campaigns and collaboration with government, and civil society is needed for a tobacco-free society.