Vision 2025: A shift towards intentional living

BENGALURU: Have you ever experienced a fleeting vision of your deepest desires – a perfect romance, witnessing cherry blossoms in full bloom, or standing atop the Eiffel Tower – and, for a brief moment, truly believed it was within your grasp? Often, such thoughts vanish as quickly as they appear, leaving us to dismiss them as mere fantasies.

But what if embracing and believing in these visions could actually bring them to life? That is what vision boarding promises. Balasree Viswanathan, co-founder of Improv Lore, who recently conducted her first vision boarding workshop experienced the transformative power of this practice firsthand. “It’s magic. People shy away from that word but it’s true. You can shift the fabric of your reality with the right intentions,” says Viswanathan.

From imagination to manifestation

In 2020, Viswanathan found herself in a job that seemed ideal but gradually became burdensome. She realised that her decisions were driven by fear–running away rather than moving toward something she truly wanted. This led her to create a modest vision board, placing it above her desk.

“I remember writing something very specific: ‘I am going to teach and travel internationally, at least once outside of Asia.’ I added photos of places I wanted to go, things that inspired me. Within a few months, I got an email from a theatre in Germany inviting me to teach and perform improv,” she shares.