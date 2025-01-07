Bengaluru final voter list for 2025 released: 1.02 crore voters, Including 95,391 Young Voters

BENGALURU: District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tushar Girinath said there are 1,02,64,714 voters in the final voter list for Bengaluru Urban district.

Releasing the list under the Special Revision 2025 on Monday at the BBMP head office, he said of 1,02,64,714 voters, 52,80,287 are male, 49,82,589 are female and 1,838 are third gender.

He said the final voters’ list has been released in the offices of the Registrar of Voters, Assistant Registrar of Voters and ward offices of all 28 assembly constituencies of the city, and the public can verify by checking it on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka -- www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in -- and BBMP website www.bbmp.gov.in. The public/voters can verify their voter information in person or on their mobile phone using the VHA (Voter Helpline App) or web portal voters.eci.gov.in. They can download e-EPIC and get other information such as polling booth and percentage of voting information.

The chief commissioner also stated that of 1.02 crore voters in the city, 95,391 are young voters. There are 2,294 NRI voters, 1,712 service voters and 32,505 special ability voters. “The public can check their names on the Special Revision of Voters List 2025 on the web portal or app. If any changes are to be made, there is provision to submit applications using Form 6, 7 and 8 etc,” said Girinath.

He also informed that following the application under Form 7, 20,414 names were deleted after verification, similarly under Form 6 and 6A, 43,902 voters’ names were included after corrections.