Bengaluru MP PC Mohan urges BMRCL to reconsider metro fare hike, cites traffic and pollution concerns

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan on Monday submitted a letter in person to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director M Maheswara Rao requesting the proposed move to hike the fare for Metro travel not to be implemented.

He warned that such a step, compounded by the recent bus fare hike, could drive commuters towards private vehicles thereby worsening traffic congestion and air pollution in the city. “Bengaluru already has dire traffic congestion and is ranked the worst in Asia. There will be adverse effects on the city’s commuters, particularly middle and lower income groups, who heavily rely on the Metro for their daily travel,” he said.

Stating that he acknowledged the challenges of Metro’s operational sustainability, Mohan asked BMRCL to explore non-fare revenue models like advertising, retail spaces and efficient management of parking facilities to ensure operational sustainability without burdening commuters.

In his letter he highlighted innovative measures implemented by Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to encourage public transport use and alleviate congestion, which should be emulated. “For instance, commuters who travel before 7.45 am on weekdays receive upto 50% fare discount.” Additionally, a pilot programme in 2013-2024 offered free travel for commuters exiting at 16 designated MRTS stations before 7.45 am, he added.