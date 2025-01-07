Celebrity makeup artist Sandeep Molugu shares his journey and bridal makeup tips

BENGALURU: The wedding day is an important one for brides across the world. The perfect dress, the perfect decor, and most importantly, the perfect makeup – they want it all.

And the name synonymous with bridal make-up is celebrity make-up artist Sandeep Molugu, popularly called Sandy. Known to have worked with celebrities like Bengaluru girl Deepika Padukone, Sandy speaks to CE about his journey and gives some important tips to brides.

Excerpts:

How has your journey been so far?

Even as a child, I was always drawn towards beauty and makeup. There was a time when there was not too much talk about makeup as a profession but I still made the decision to become a make-up artist. This was 2011 and now, over a decade later, I feel blessed and lucky to be a make-up artist.

How has makeup evolved since you started out?

There has been so much evolution in makeup; Instagram has aided the growth of the industry greatly. There was a time where people were shy and just starting to use make-up in weddings. We’ve come far in terms of looking after ourselves and being more trendy and fashionable. Makeup plays a huge role in this but people still prefer that it should look natural.

Keeping up with trends is an everyday process of learning from each other; I have also learned from junior artists about their styles and techniques.