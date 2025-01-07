HMPV not a new virus, maintain hygiene: Experts

BENGALURU: Amid the new health concern around the Human Metapneumovirus after two ‘new’ cases of the virus were reported in Bengaluru and a third in Gujarat on Monday, senior virologists fact-checked the news on HMPV.

Head of Department, Neurovirology, NIMHANS Dr Rita Mani told TNIE, “It is incorrect to say these are the first two cases of HMPV detected in India. It is not a new virus. This virus has always been there, including in India. In fact, HMPV is known to contribute around 5 to 10 per cent of all respiratory infections in the country.”

Mani added that there is “no need to panic about HMPV. It is a common and self-limiting virus. People need to maintain respiratory hygiene and see a physician only if there’s a need. We must also remember that winter is the season for seasonal influenza and other respiratory infections. People need to be aware, and there is no need to panic. See a doctor if you must, don’t self-medicate,” advised Mani. She added that the test for HMPV “is available as part of the respiratory panel, which detects other pathogens for respiratory infections. It is therefore expensive and not tested routinely”.

Her predecessor and former professor, Neurovirology, Dr V Ravi concurred with Mani, “There is no need to panic and people must continue to observe the same precaution and Covid protocols of avoiding crowded places, washing hands periodically and wearing a mask. If you are sick, it is better to stay at home. Children, elderly and immune-suppressed people are more susceptible to the virus and must take necessary precautions,” he said.

Ravi attributed the hype around HMPV to the “surge in China and exaggerated reports on social media. The fact that China is not so transparent in official communication adds to the panic. HMPV is not a new virus. In fact, there would be more cases of flu and Covid right now than HMPV. This is the season for viral respiratory infections”.

On Monday, two infants -- an eight-month-old and three-month-old -- tested positive for the virus in Bangalore Baptist Hospital. A third case was reported from Gujarat where a two-month-old child was diagnosed with the HMPV.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had stated that both the cases were “identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country. HMPV is already in circulation globally, including India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries”.