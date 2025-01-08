At 11.6 degree Celsius, Hessarghatta records coldest minimum temperature in January

BENGALURU: Hessarghatta recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning, while Bengaluru City recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, this is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in January 2025 so far. In other states, the night temperature has touched 12 degrees Celsius.

Officials in the IMD said in the coming days, minimum temperatures will dip and vary depending on local factors, from 11 to 14 degrees Celsius. “This is not the first time minimum temperature has dipped in Bengaluru. Citizens are feeling the chill because of northerly winds and as the wind speed is 5knots,” IMD officials said.

IMD data showed the lowest minimum of 7.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on January 13, 1884, On January 15, 2019, a minimum of 12.3 degree Celsius was recorded, and on January 16, 2012, the temperature touched 12 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru city.