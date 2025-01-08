Campaign on to prevent maternal deaths: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government will soon launch a focused campaign to eliminate preventable maternal deaths.

This is in view of several maternal deaths reported in the state in the past few months.

Participating in a review meeting of the health department, he said, “From 2018 to 2020, the state reported 69 deaths per lakh live births compared to the national rate of 97. From 2022 to 2024, the state reduced this rate to 55. We will soon launch a focused campaign to eliminate preventable maternal deaths.”

On staff for maternal care, the CM said hospitals should recruit obstetricians and anesthetists as per delivery rates. “Doctors from hospitals with low delivery rates will be re-deployed, and availability of specialists in taluk hospitals should be ensured,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said stringent measures will be taken to prevent female foeticides with better coordination between the departments concerned.

The health department received an allocation of Rs 11,182 crore this financial year. “Of which, Rs 6,593 crore has been utilised so far, achieving 58.96% progress in fund utilisation,” he said. Measures will be taken to make the medicine procurement process more transparent, he said.

On health insurance, the CM said a review of packages under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust will be done. Comprehensive reforms will be introduced in the public health system to ensure quality treatment in government hospitals.

Stating that steps will be taken to fill vacancies in the department, he said of the 3,927 vacant posts of auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), approval has been given to fill 1,205. Approval to fill 300 of the 2,990 vacant posts of health inspector (HI) has been given. Vacancies in essential services sections should be filled without any delay, he added.