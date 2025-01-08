Cops seize LSD strips, tabs, say ganja on decline in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The sale of synthetic drugs, particularly LSD strips and different types of tablets, has increased in the city. Police data reveals a big spike in the seizure of synthetic drugs in 2024, with 3,770 LSD strips and 15,448 different types of tablets. However, the quantity of ganja seized decreased from 5,252kg in 2023 to 1,849kg in 2024.

According to data, police booked 495 NDPS cases and seized drugs worth Rs 97.67 crore in 2024. Police booked 13 drug consumers in the last year and arrested 104 foreign individuals. In 2023, 677 cases were registered and drugs worth Rs 103.21 crore were seized.

According to a senior officer, synthetic drugs are costly and are sold through encrypted apps and dark websites. People with high earnings make up the majority of consumers for synthetic drugs.

These drugs are consumed because they provide more adrenaline rush compared to the more traditional ganja. The cultivation and sale of ganja has become less appealing to drug peddlers due to the high risk associated with stringent police measures. By contrast, synthetic drugs are easier to transport and distribute, making them more lucrative for traffickers.

The officer added that despite a decline in overall drug cases, synthetic drugs are reportedly being smuggled from other states in various forms, and sold with ease. Clubs and parties serve as key distribution hubs. The most common age group for drug abuse and addiction is in the 18-25 range.

An officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police said the overall decline in drug-related cases has been attributed to stricter enforcement, community awareness campaigns, and enhanced patrolling in areas identified as hotspots for drug activities. Police marshal schemes and the recently launched Drug Free Karnataka mobile app by the police department are aiding in drug prevention efforts.

IN THE NET

2024

3,770 LSD strips

15,448 different types of tablets

1,849kg of ganja

Police file 495 NDPS cases, book 13 drug consumers, arrest 104 foreigners

Seize drugs worth Rs 97.67 crore

2023

Police register 677 cases

Seize 5,252kg of ganja

Seize drugs worth Rs 103.21 crore