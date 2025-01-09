ED continues raid,questions BBMP officials

BENGALURU: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths continued their search operation at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office for the second day on Tuesday. The central agency continued quizzing senior officers in connection with the alleged Rs 970-crore scam related to borewell drilling and installation of RO plants.

ED officials questioned BBMP chief engineer BS Prahalad, chief engineer, Projects division, Lokesh M and others on Wednesday. The latter was quizzed regarding the Amruth Nagarothana Grants and works related to other projects.

Lokesh was summoned to Prahalad’s office at the BBMP Head Office at NR Square, and asked about the amount spent on special projects and details of the works. “ED sleuths were given a set of documents and briefed that in the Projects department, all works have been carried out in a transparent manner. Lokesh was asked to leave the premises after he gave them the details. Since ED officials have many questions and suspicions regarding the Projects division, a few engineers from the division were asked to coordinate and give all the required details,” said a senior engineer.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media that Prahalad had informed him that ED officials had come with search warrants and were asking for details about borewell drilling and RO plant installation works, and he had instructed officials to cooperate with the investigation.

The search operation continued till late evening on Wednesday, and ED officials are likely to conclude it on Thursday.