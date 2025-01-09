Flex wars: BJP man accuses police of filing FIRs against supporters

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya weighed in, voicing dismay over political banners cluttering the cityscape. “Personally, I oppose these banners, they make our city look ugly and contribute to the plastic crisis,” Surya declared, but stressed that the law must apply equally to all political parties. BJP MLC Ravi Kumar wanted to know how the government could justify two sets of rules on political expression.

The drama reached boiling point when Shivakumar’s supporters protested at Mayo Hall and demanded justice. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath intervened and promised that political parties would be treated equally when it came to approvals for flexes, posters and banners.

Accusing BBMP of playing favourites, Shivakumar said the Palike had removed a massive collection of flexes, largely from Congress supporters, without any fuss. He demanded that the assistant revenue officer and assistant executive engineer be penalized or even suspended for turning a blind eye to these flexes.

The BJP argued that displaying flexes violates the Karnataka Open Spaces Prevention of Disfigurement Act 1981, yet the ruling party was flagrantly ignoring the law.