Gen Z, millennials battle brain fog amid social media overload

BENGALURU: Forgetfulness is something we’ve all experienced, whether it’s misplacing keys or blanking out during a conversation. But for many, it’s no longer an occasional hiccup – it’s a daily struggle. The term ‘brain fog’ has gained traction among Gen Z and millennials, describing a foggy, unfocused state of mind that leaves people feeling mentally sluggish and detached. “I’m not sure I know anyone from my age group who hasn’t experienced brain fog,” says 25-year-old illustrator Anjali Raj, admitting that she also feels the effects of brain fog.
Living with the fog
Esha, a 21-year-old student of psychology, is all too familiar with the sensation. “I’ve experienced brain fog – I can’t focus for long periods, and it’s something we often discuss in my academic circles,” she says. Acknowledging the double-edged sword that is social media, Esha says that she copes mostly by trying to take mindful breaks.
“I try to keep up with reading and engage in activities that restore or maintain my attention span. But it can be difficult because of how much of a default it’s become to scroll on social media,” she shares. For Raj, as a creative person, the pressure to consume media for both inspiration and leisure is overwhelming. “Even after work, I find myself doom-scrolling, which is exhausting,” she says.
Social media: Catalyst or culprit?
Recognising the impact on her creativity, Raj has tried strategies like reducing screen time and setting apps on sleep mode. “When I first heard the term brain fog, I could relate to it and it made me more self-aware. It’s crucial we talk about mental health openly and create resources to cope,” she says.
Mindset coach Arzoo Fakih believes the rise of terms like ‘brain fog’ on social media reflects greater awareness but warns of casual misuse. “Social media amplifies these terms but overusing them without understanding their meaning can subconsciously lower our morale,” she explains.
For Gen Z, platforms like YouTube reels and Instagram are often the first source of information, which can be both enlightening and overwhelming. “Quick-fix videos might worsen feelings of anxiety, dragging users into a cycle of overthinking,” she notes. Mostly, the responsibility to break free from these patterns falls heavily on individuals already overwhelmed, which seems to be the reason why many feel like being stuck in a loop.
The lifestyle paradox
Many experts agree that poor lifestyle decisions make Gen Z and millennials more prone to brain fog. “A major reason for brain fog, especially among Gen Z and millennials, is poor sleep. Many are overworking and binge-watching on OTT platforms. Without proper sleep, the brain’s glymphatic system – essentially the brain’s cleaning system – can’t do its job.
Think of it like removing makeup and washing your face before bed – your brain needs that process too. Without at least six hours of sleep, you are not allowing your brain to heal, leading to mental fatigue,” says therapist and life coach Avrril Quadros. Furthermore, she says that poor gut health may lead to brain fog. “As a Kundalini yoga teacher, we say that the gut is the second brain. It has more emotional receptors than the brain itself. If you are feeling emotionally unwell – stress, anxiety – can manifest as brain fog.”
How to cope with brain fog?
Managing brain fog requires a mix of awareness, discipline, and lifestyle changes. Quadros suggests setting boundaries for screen time, practising mindfulness, and focusing on overall well-being. “Using social media mindfully and engaging in offline activities or exercising can help restore mental balance,” she says.
Fakih emphasises the importance of human connection. “Talking to a friend or family member can provide emotional first aid. But for persistent symptoms, seeking professional help is crucial,” she advises.