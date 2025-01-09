Man kills wife, daughter, niece, surrenders in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a gruesome incident, a Home Guard brutally killed his 36-year-old wife, teenage daughter and niece with a machete in their house near Jalahalli Cross on Wednesday, and surrendered before Peenya police along with the murder weapon.

The accused, Ganga Raju (42), working in Hebbagodi police station of Bengaluru district police, hacked to death his wife Bhagya, daughter Navya (19) and Hemavathy (23), Bhagya’s sister’s daughter who was staying with the family. All the women were attacked multiple times.

“At 5pm, the control room received an alert about the murder. A Hoysala patrol vehicle was sent to the spot and three bodies were found. The accused had hacked the three women to death and the bodies were lying in the same room.

The family is from Nelamangala. They were staying in a rented house in Jalahalli for the past six years. The reasons behind the murder are being ascertained,” Vikash Kumar Vikash, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), told the media.

After surrendering, Raju reportedly told them that his wife was having an affair despite him having looked after her well. He was also frustrated with his daughter and niece for not telling him about the affair despite knowing about it, and killed them.