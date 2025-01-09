New on the art ‘zine’

BENGALURU: Derived from the word ‘magazine’, zines are small, handmade booklets folded from one or two sheets of paper that open up to an eclectic world of colourful illustrations, collages and photographs alongside storytelling, poetry or anything else that your imagination can conjure up.

Having long been popular among indie artists and writers around the world as an accessible way of self-publishing and distributing their work, zines are an exciting medium that an increasing number of young people are exploring through zine-making workshops held in the city.

“Three to four years ago, I hadn’t heard of zine-making workshops or seen a zine culture in the city but it has really taken off in the last two years,” says Neha Shetty, an artist and zine workshop facilitator, noting that a diverse mix of people, both with and without creative experience, are eager to take part.

“People are looking for a channel to express themselves and find a sense of community that isn’t just going out to pubs, and creative workshops do that,” says Shetty, explaining the appeal of these workshops.

Zine workshops, usually one to two hours long and ranging from free sessions and going upto Rs 2,000 involve an introduction to the concept of zines, reading a few published zines, creating your own with an instructor’s guidance and sharing your work with others at the end.

“People are sometimes hesitant and say things like ‘Oh, I don’t know how to draw’. But all you need is a piece of paper or a pencil and you can talk about anything in your daily life and experiences you’ve had – whatever comes to mind.