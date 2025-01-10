3,580 govt schools in Karnataka lack functional loos: Report

BENGALURU: While toilets are considered a basic necessity, more than 3,580 government schools in Karnataka lack functional toilets while nearly 4,000 schools do not have hand wash facilities.

The sorry state of government schools, which reflects on lack of functional toilets in 2,648 boys’ or co-educational schools and 937 girls’ or co-educational schools, was highlighted in the recently released Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2023-24 report, highlighting a glaring neglect of basic infrastructure in the state’s education system.

Experts question what is stopping the government from providing basic facilities in schools and argue that the government must halt its focus on promoting modern practices in schools and universities until it fixes these critical infrastructure issues in government schools.

Development Educationist Professor Niranjanaradhya stated that the figures are ‘underestimated’ and fail to represent the ground reality. “The availability of toilet facilities is far worse than what the report indicates. The actual numbers are likely three to four times more,” he lamented.

Providing basic facilities like functional toilets and drinking water are fundamental development rights, but development rights require adequate funding—something the state government seems unwilling to prioritise, he said.

Prof Niranjanaradhya stressed that the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates these facilities, has been in place since 2010. “Fifteen years later, in 2025, if the government still cannot fulfil these bare minimum standards, what hope do we have for achieving anything beyond this?” he questioned.