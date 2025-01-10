ASHA workers meet health officials, to continue stir

BENGALURU: The indefinite strike by ASHA workers from Karnataka, demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 and other benefits, entered its third day on Thursday. Talks between the association members and state officials are ongoing, but have not yielded a resolution.

At a press conference on Thursday, D Nagalakshmi, state secretary of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakartera Sangha, emphasised that fulfilling the demand for a fixed honorarium would cost the central and state governments only Rs 170 crore annually.

Association leaders met senior health department officials to discuss the matter further. Health Commissioner Sivakumar KB chaired the meeting. Officials also assured ASHA workers that the revised demands would be presented to the minister.