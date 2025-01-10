Former CJI: Carb-rich diet major contributor of diabetes in India

BENGALURU: India is moving away from its traditional, millet-based, soil-rooted diet to Western eating habits dominated by carb-rich foods. This shift is a major factor contributing to the growing prevalence of diabetes in the country, former chief justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

He was speaking on Thursday during the launch of Diabetes No More’, a book by late Dr K Bhujang Shetty, Founder of Narayana Nethralaya, which delves into how diabetes is more of a dietary disease and not genetic inevitability.

The book, available in Kannada and English, aims to change the perspective that diabetes cannot be cured and highlights that the ‘low carbohydrate diet’ can reverse the disease. During the event, Justice Chandrachud shared the story of his father-in-law, whose health significantly improved after adopting a healthier diet, and highlighted how he himself changed his lifestyle by adopting a vegan diet.

He reflected on the interplay of environment and genetics in shaping human health, underlining that dietary habits and lifestyle choices hold the key to managing and even reversing diabetes. He praised Dr Shetty’s personal journey of overcoming diabetes through disciplined dietary practices and called it an inspiring example of how individuals can take charge of their health.

The former CJI also stressed the need for a return to basics, advocating for a balanced lifestyle incorporating healthy diets, regular exercise, and stress management. He recounted personal anecdotes, including how dietary changes significantly improved his father-in-law’s health, reducing his dependency on insulin from 20 to one dose per day.

He pointed out the growing neglect of traditional Indian foods like millets, which were once staples, in favour of rice and wheat — foods perceived as symbols of affluence due to their association with Western lifestyles. This shift, he argued, has not only impacted individual health but also contributed to the loss of generational wisdom about nutrition and wellness.

During the event, the former CJI emphasised the impact of breastfeeding on long-term health, particularly in preventing conditions like diabetes, cholesterol, and asthma. He emphasised that breastfeeding goes beyond just nourishing the child. “It is essential to create a society where breastfeeding is not stigmatised, but encouraged,” he said.