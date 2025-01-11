BMCRI to establish South India’s first Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory

BENGALURU: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has been chosen by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to establish South India’s first Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (IRDL).

The laboratory will allow infectious disease research to be conducted within Bengaluru, eliminating the need to send samples to other states. The facility will focus on diseases caused by bacteria, fungi, and parasites, enabling quicker diagnostics and improved management of such conditions.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, while announcing the development, highlighted that this initiative aims at strengthening research infrastructure in medical institutions and build capacity for advanced diagnostics and treatment. “IRDL project is part of a larger initiative by the Union Government to establish specialised laboratories in medical colleges nationwide. Under this project, focus will be given to capacity building in areas like – bacteriology, mycology, and parasitology,” he said.

Dr Patil also added that the laboratory would prioritise identifying bacterial pathogens, researching antibiotic resistance patterns, diagnosing fungal infections, and studying parasitic organisms that cause tropical diseases. “This project is expected to revolutionise diagnostic accuracy and improve healthcare delivery,” Dr Patil said.

He also inaugurated the Moniz Cath Lab Suite at the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) in Victoria Hospital. This state-of-the-art digital subtraction angiography (DSA) cath lab is equipped to perform coronary angiography, angioplasty, and advanced cardiac procedures. It will also provide cerebral angiography, stroke management procedures, aneurysm coiling, and tumour embolisation. The facility includes a dedicated ward with eight beds, along with pre-cath and post-cath care units.

Dr Patil also opened two new auditoriums, one at the TECC and the other at Minto Eye Hospital, for academic and cultural activities. The auditorium at TECC has been named after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, while the auditorium at Minto Eye Hospital was funded by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.