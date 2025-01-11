ED to probe KRIDL in BBMP’s Rs 970-crore borewell, RO plant scam

BENGALURU: Directorate of Enforcement sleuths, who questioned BBMP Chief Engineer BS Prahlad and Chief Accounts Officer Beena regarding the alleged Rs 970-crore borewell and RO plant installation scam, are now likely to bring Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited under scrutiny, as the projects were executed by the agency.

Previously, the government had made a provision that civil work projects below one crore should be handed over to Karnataka Rural Development Limited (KRIDL), headed by Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

Probing for three consecutive days since Tuesday, the ED collected documents pertaining to the amount of money spent on borewells and RO plant installation in 68 BBMP wards spread across Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, RR Nagar and Yelahanka zones. Amid doubts over KRIDL’s role, the ED has sought details of all works executed by the agency within BBMP’s limits since 2014, said a senior BBMP official.

“Civil works worth Rs 12,000 crore have been executed by KRIDL, and the ED has requested records of these projects,” said a BBMP official.

The ED also sought details of contractors who were part of the work and BBMP corporators who proposed the requirement of borewells and RO plants.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by BJP leader NR Ramesh, who alleged that while 9,500 borewells and 970 RO plants were supposed to be installed, only 1,000 odd borewells and 150 odd RO plants have been accounted for.

“BBMP corporators from 2015 to 2020, along with officials, including those from KRIDL, who executed the works, are now under the ED’s scrutiny. The officials have specifically inquired about KRIDL’s activities within BBMP from 2014 to 2024,” stressed the official.