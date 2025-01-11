Three sentenced to one year for encroaching Hebbagodi lake land

BENGALURU: Karnataka Land Encroachment Prohibition Special Court has sentenced three people to one year imprisonment for encroaching part of a lake land at Hebbagodi in Anekal taluk and building toilets and houses there. M Venkatesh, H M Subbanna and Lakshmi Devi had grabbed the lake land. The court also ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

Officials of Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) said Venkatesh, Subbanna, Lakshmi Devi and others encroached 32 acres and 13 guntas of lake land bearing survey No. 159 at Hebbagodi and constructed toilets and houses there.

"A case was registered against them at BMTF police station under Section 192(A) of Karnataka Land Revenue Act on February 22, 2012, and an investigation was conducted. After gathering evidence and documents, a chargesheet was filed against the accused before the special court in Bengaluru. During their trial, it was proved that they had grabbed the lake land. The three accused were sentenced to one year imprisonment on December 13, 2024," according to a press release.

BMTF police inspector TD Raju investigated the case.