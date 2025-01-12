Karnataka philanthropist marks 50th birthday by gifting homes to needy

MADIKERI: When we exit this world, we don’t take with us the assets we earned in this lifetime. So instead of concentrating on gaining more and more assets, keep what is required to lead a decent life and donate the rest to the needy,” is the mantra Ganesh BM lives by. A resident of Arji panchayat in Kodagu, Ganesh is an electrical contractor and a philanthropist who has donated houses to the poor.

Recently, Ganesh celebrated his 50th birthday and instead of a lavish celebration, he cut a cake with a poor family to whom he gifted a two-bedroom house. “Hard work and determination helped me earn a decent living. I was born in a poor family and lived in a straw hut for the longest time. However, I am now in a well-to-do position and have the urge to help the needy,” he shared.

Lighting up homes

In 2000, Ganesh won the Betoli Gram Panchayat (now known as Arji panchayat) election by five votes. “During this time, I travelled across the panchayat limits and learnt about the living conditions of the people. I was re-elected to the panchayat in 2005 and served as vice-president. I then became a Taluk Panchayat member,” recalled Ganesh.

It was then that he came across a girl from a financially weak background who had scored 95 per cent in the SSLC examination. Her story went viral as she studied under an oil lamp, as the hut she lived in did not have electricity connection. “Her story inspired me and I enabled free electricity connection to her house,” he recalled.

Meanwhile, in 2023, during a routine panchayat survey, Ganesh was introduced to a tribe called Kala. “No one in the panchayat limits lived in such a pitiable condition as Kala and his family. I wanted to make a difference in his life and promised to build him a house,” he shared.

He constructed a four-bedroom house for Kala and the keys were handed over to the family on January 22, 2024, to coincide with the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. “I wanted to the day to have a special memory, so I handed over the keys on the day the Ram Mandir was inaugurated,” he added.