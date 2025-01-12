Miscreants cut udders of three cows; Cottonpete police register FIR

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants committed an act of animal cruelty by cutting off the udders of three cows tied by the roadside near Vinayaka Theater in the Cottonpete police station limits on Saturday night.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the cow owner stepped outside his house and was shocked to see a pool of blood on the road. He found that the udders of three cows had been cut off by unknown individuals and immediately alerted the police.

A senior officer told TNIE that the Cottonpete police have registered a case under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of BNS. Based on the owner’s complaint, the police are analyzing CCTV footage, and further investigation are on.

As news of the incident spread, locals rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, right-wing activists staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The large gathering caused tensions, and the police had a tough time managing the situation. Leader of Opposition R Ashok and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan visited the spot.