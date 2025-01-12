Mother of two dies by suicide after paramour hangs self

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old mother of two ended her life at her residence in Rachenahalli in Sampigehalli police station limits on Saturday, following the suicide of her alleged paramour on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Dilshad of Vijayapura, had married Krishna, an autorickshaw driver, six years ago after falling in love with him. The couple had two children.

According to reports, Dilshad’s paramour, Johnson, a 26-year-old construction worker, died by suicide at his rented house in Thanisandra on Friday evening after realising he could not marry her. Distraught over her paramour’s death, Dilshad took her life on Saturday morning. It is said that the duo got to know each other through social media. The police, however, have not yet confirmed the connection between the two deaths.

The Hennur police confirmed that Johnson ended his life by hanging at his residence on Friday evening. Police added that he was in love with the woman and had been depressed over the impossibility of marrying her. An unnatural death report has been registered in Johnson’s case, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Sampigehalli police said Dilshad was found dead at her home around 11 am. Based on a complaint filed by Dilshad’s mother, Begam, an unnatural death case was registered.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or in need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.