NCPCR to states: Hold child labour rescue campaigns till March 31

BENGALURU: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed state governments to launch rescue and rehabilitation campaigns aimed at eradicating child labour nationwide. The initiative began on January 10, and will continue until March 31.

The NCPCR said the pan-India Rescue and Rehabilitation Campaign 2.0 will target the rescue of children and adolescents working in labour-intensive sectors across districts. This includes establishments such as factories, dhabas, hotels, and shops, as well as both organised and unorganised sectors, such as mines, brick kilns, and construction sites.

Additionally, the rehabilitation of children will be carried out in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, of 1986.

The NCPCR notification stated, “The designated Nodal Officer of the District Task Forces, under the leadership of District Magistrates, must exercise all or any of the powers and carry out all or any of the duties outlined in Section 17C of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, 1988, throughout the Rescue and Rehabilitation Campaign.”

The NCPCR notification has received a mixed response from child rights activists. Nagasimha G Rao of the Child Rights Trust emphasised, “Involving the education department in this initiative is vital, as out-of-school children are more prone to becoming child labourers. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the child labour crisis, pushing many children into work due to economic challenges. It is encouraging to see that public empathy for the plight of child labourers has grown during this period. People must call 1098 to report instances of child labour.”

Renni D’Souza, President of the Child Welfare Committee, Dakshina Kannada District, said, “A key strength of this campaign is its inclusion of adolescents. Many adolescents work as labourers in Dakshina Kannada, but there is no reliable data on their numbers. It is crucial to engage all stakeholders to ensure the proper rehabilitation of child labourers rescued during the campaign,” he said.