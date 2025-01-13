Beyond differences?

BENGALURU: Art, in all forms, has always served as a conduit to communicate the unsaid, transcending to a world that is beyond mundanity.

Be it any culture or place, the power of art to influence, entertain and inspire is well-known; Karnataka’s very own Yakshagana – a time-honoured theatrical dance-art form performed for ages, is no exception.

Recently, a few Yakshagana mela deciding to exclude Vavara, a Muslim companion of Ayyappa’s from the forthcoming Ayyappa Prasangas, after a Baroda-based Yakshagana patron’s criticism of the glorification of Vavara with god-like attributes in Ayyappa Prasangas.

In a society with myriad cultures, this raises the question: should art be a reflection of societal changes or stay within the sphere of tradition

According to senior Yakshagana artiste Radhakrishna Urala, while many folk art forms were eclipsed as they were not open to changes, Yakshagana has witnessed an array of characters representing other faiths in the past.

“Characters like Vavara were added in Yakshagana for entertainment purposes. Even in Shaneeshwara Mahathme, a horse seller character was represented as an Arab even though there was no Muslim community during that time,” says Urala. However, with time these additions have become more contentious.

“Earlier, all audiences took Yakshagana as a medium for entertainment and there was nothing religious about it. These days, everything has become religious and that affects art. If one aims to purposefully hurt someone’s sentiments using art, that is unfair, otherwise, art should be taken as art. And we should be open-minded towards it,” adds Urala.