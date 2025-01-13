Favourite three sequels: 2025 video games to look forward to

2025 looks a lot more different than 2024 for me - with most of the games on my ‘to be played’ list being big AAA titles. What are these games then?

I’ve played a set of incredibly unique games in the last year, and I am so excited for the year ahead. The list that follows contains three games I’m looking forward to. Don’t be shy – you can try some of them even if you are very new to videogames!

Ghost of Yotei

PlayStation 5

Action-Adventure

Release: 2025

Set in feudal Japan, this game is a sequel to the famous Ghost of Tsushima series. Considering how beautiful and well-structured the last game was – I am quite excited for this game. In this game, we play as a female warrior in Hokkaido, 300 years after the events of Tsushima.

Assassins Creed Shadows

Windows, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox

Action-Adventure, Stealth

Release: A February 2025

Yet another game set in Japan – Shadows is set in the 1400s. Shadows is rumoured to be as big as earlier games like Origins, has eagle vision, and two character options to choose from. I’ve played every Assassins Creed game that exists – and I am quite excited for the release of this game.

GTA VI

Windows, PlayStation, Xbox

Action-adventure

Release: Fall 2025

I don’t think any of us can truly believe that the game is expected to release next year, after years and years of waiting for it. It is set in a fictional imagination of a city in Florida (including Vice City) and follows the lives of a criminal duo. The only trailer out so far features contemporary society – with the social media apps and live streams galore. Are you excited about this one too?

(The writer is an economics graduate, and spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)