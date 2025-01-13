Health experts bat for balanced diet to combat NCDs

BENGALURU: With unhealthy diets accounting for 56% of India’s disease burden, doctors at the 30th Continuing Medical Education (CME) Seminar emphasised the need to integrate nutrition science into managing lifestyle diseases.

The event was organised by the Physicians Association for Nutrition India (PAN India) in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday. The event highlighted how changes in eating habits, such as consuming more processed foods, meat, and sugar, are increasing non-communicable diseases and stressed the importance of food-based dietary guidance in reducing these diseases.

The seminar was aimed at bridging the gap between nutrition science and medical practice to help doctors and nutritionists tackle NCDs.

Speakers highlighted that Karnataka, where over 62% of the disease burden stems from NCDs, has seen a steady rise in cases of hypertension, stroke, and coronary artery disease, according to data from the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke programme.

Alarmingly, ICMR study noted that 1 in 3 people in Karnataka has hypertension, the speakers pointed out. Former Director of Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Nutrition, Dr Hemalatha R, highlighted how insufficient consumption of whole grains, fibre, and essential fatty acids worsens chronic diseases.