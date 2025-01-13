Knotting hearts & stories

BENGALURU: Every love story unfolds on its own unique timeline – a favourite song, the place where the couple first met, or even the movie they once dozed off to – can become precious memories.
Each detail carries its own charm. While weddings have long been a way to honour this love, the days of one-size-fits-all ceremonies are fading.
Today, couples are rewriting the rules, infusing their weddings with personal touches that tell their unique story.
“Weddings are becoming very personal. They’re now a storytelling experience, moving away from generic templates. Couples are much more involved and what’s refreshing is that grooms are taking an active interest too,” says Roxabell Gomez, owner of Elegant Weddings, a Bengaluru-based wedding planning company.
Where fairytales come alive
Elaina Pasangha and Christopher D’Souza wanted their wedding to reflect their love story and their shared journey as medical professionals. “We met in medical college, and medicine is such a big part of our story. My sister suggested incorporating elements like a stethoscope and our initials with a heart into our designs,” shares Pasangha.
Held last May, the wedding featured an enchanted forest theme. “Green and white dominated the décor, and it felt magical, just as I had imagined,” says Pasangha. One of the standout elements was a scroll that narrated the couple’s journey – from their college days to the proposal.
Gomez says that it’s all about paying attention to detail, recalling a wedding where the groom, an architect, collaborated on creating an art-gallery-inspired setup featuring the couple’s photos and Taylor Swift lyrics, as the bride was a ‘Swiftie’. “It was deeply personal and visually stunning,” she says.
Intimate yet elegant
Having planned weddings for over 17 years, Gomez has seen trends evolve dramatically. “While guest lists are getting smaller, weddings are becoming much more interactive. Couples are focusing on spending quality time with their guests,” she adds. “People are embracing minimalist luxury, with elegant, high-quality materials and sustainable practices.
Sneha Chopra, founder of Themed By Sneha Chopra, agrees with Gomez. “Events now focus on guest engagement with DIY concepts and curated experiences. Weddings have social media handlers, moving beyond hashtags to personalised couple pages and live updates.” Trends like DIY food counters and immersive bars – tea, coffee, or even perfume-making and block-printing stations – have become popular.
Technology & sustainability
Sustainability is a key priority for couples, with innovations like plantable invitations and reusable décor elements. “We use fabric flowers and materials like wood and metal to reduce waste,” says Gomez.
Technology has also become a game changer in this industry. “The pandemic transformed weddings, making them more digital and inclusive. From live-streamed ceremonies to e-invites, online shopping, and digital registries, couples now embrace technology to personalise their celebrations and connect with loved ones worldwide,” Jyoti Pathania Salwan, founder of Katha Weddings.
Going back to the roots
In Bengaluru, like many cosmopolitan cities, wedding trends are influenced by a mix of regional traditions and modern influences. However, with the rise of mixed-culture weddings, planners are also seeing a shift to honouring our own heritage. “More couples are embracing Indian heritage which is a beautiful shift,” says Gomez. “We incorporate South Indian architectural elements, rich colour palettes, and local floral varieties. A signature Bengaluru touch I love is the bougainvillea.”
Couples are also bringing elements from other cultures. “Traditional rituals are being reimagined by meaningful new ones like handfasting ceremonies, where couples tie a symbolic knot during the ceremony, or creating memory boxes, which are sealed loved letters or mementoes to open on a future date,” says Salwan.