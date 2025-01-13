Knotting hearts & stories

BENGALURU: Every love story unfolds on its own unique timeline – a favourite song, the place where the couple first met, or even the movie they once dozed off to – can become precious memories.

Each detail carries its own charm. While weddings have long been a way to honour this love, the days of one-size-fits-all ceremonies are fading.

Today, couples are rewriting the rules, infusing their weddings with personal touches that tell their unique story.

“Weddings are becoming very personal. They’re now a storytelling experience, moving away from generic templates. Couples are much more involved and what’s refreshing is that grooms are taking an active interest too,” says Roxabell Gomez, owner of Elegant Weddings, a Bengaluru-based wedding planning company.

Where fairytales come alive

Elaina Pasangha and Christopher D’Souza wanted their wedding to reflect their love story and their shared journey as medical professionals. “We met in medical college, and medicine is such a big part of our story. My sister suggested incorporating elements like a stethoscope and our initials with a heart into our designs,” shares Pasangha.

Held last May, the wedding featured an enchanted forest theme. “Green and white dominated the décor, and it felt magical, just as I had imagined,” says Pasangha. One of the standout elements was a scroll that narrated the couple’s journey – from their college days to the proposal.

Gomez says that it’s all about paying attention to detail, recalling a wedding where the groom, an architect, collaborated on creating an art-gallery-inspired setup featuring the couple’s photos and Taylor Swift lyrics, as the bride was a ‘Swiftie’. “It was deeply personal and visually stunning,” she says.