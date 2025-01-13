No progress in medical negligence cases in Bengaluru since 2015

BENGALURU: “My son would have been 23 years old if he were alive. He might have started working and would have reduced my burden. As a construction worker, my life would have been different if he hadn’t slipped into a coma in 2017 due to medical negligence. After struggling for years in a coma, he passed away in January 2024,” said Eshwar, who lost his only son – Vignesh.

This is not Eshwar’s case alone, but a reflection of the struggles faced by many across Karnataka with very few attempting to file cases of medical negligence. Even in cases that are registered, the conviction rate remains zero.

According to police data, since 2015, 15 medical negligence cases have been pending in the city, including three each from 2015 and 2016. Of these, four cases are of patients dying during treatment.

Eshwar told TNIE that he is 51 years old now and had high hopes for his son’s future. Vignesh suffered from a hernia and was admitted to a private hospital in Padmanabhanagar on April 4, 2017. A doctor allegedly administered a high dose of anaesthesia, leaving him in a coma.

Senior doctors advised Eshwar to shift Vignesh to another hospital and promised to cover the expenses. But though the bill ran up to Rs 19 lakh, the management paid only Rs 5 lakh. Vignesh never recovered and passed away. “We filed a case in 2017 at the Banashankari police station and we are yet to get justice,” Eshwar said.