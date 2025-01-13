Sankranti Splendour

BENGALURU: As winter makes way for warmer days, India gears up to celebrate Makar Sankranti, a festival that heralds the end of the winter solstice and the advent of longer days.
This vibrant occasion is a time of gratitude and celebration, marked by diverse rituals, joyous gatherings, and culinary indulgence.
Known by various names across the country – Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Poush Sankranti in West Bengal – this festival reflects the rich cultural diversity of India.
Makar Sankranti is synonymous with delicious culinary offerings. From the sweet notes of jaggery and sesame to hearty rice preparations, every dish tells a story of tradition and togetherness. Bengaluru’s culinary scene is celebrating this season with a variety of Sankranti-inspired menus. Here’s where you can indulge in the festive spirit.
Wholesome Harvest Feast
Celebrate the essence of Sankranti with a thoughtfully curated South Indian lunch buffet at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata. Known for her commitment to healthy and soulful dining, Nahata presents a menu that combines traditional flavours with a wellness twist. From warm, spiced savouries to jaggery-laden sweet delicacies, the dishes are crafted with love to embody the spirit of Sankranti. This unique dining experience is perfect for families looking to celebrate heritage, gratitude, and community.
When: January 14
Timings: 12pm to 4pm
Price: Rs 880
A Festive Extravaganza
Shangri-La Bengaluru is hosting a two-day celebration to honour Lohri, Sankranti, and Pongal, blending the vibrant traditions of these festivals with a lavish culinary spread. At b Café, savour a festive buffet brunch featuring Sankranti favourites such as til laddoo, puran poli, and khichdi, paired with refreshing beverages like kesar badam thandai. The Lohri-inspired menu includes sarson da saag with makki di roti and chiraunji makhane ki kheer. For Pongal, Ssaffron offers a curated thali, featuring South Indian classics like ragi mudde, badanekayi gojju, and sweet treats such as sakkarai pongal and dal obbattu.
When: January 13 and 14
b Café buffet brunch: Rs 2,050++
Pongal thali at Ssaffron: Rs 1,400++
Traditional Delights
Chef Rajesh Roy of Quattro has created a sumptuous Pongal menu that captures the authentic essence of Tamil Nadu’s harvest festival. From sweet pongal and kara pongal to regional staples like urlai Chettinad roast, karamani porial and pudalangai kotu, the menu showcases the depth and diversity of South Indian cuisine. Quattro, known for its eclectic dining experience, transforms into a haven for food lovers during Sankranti, offering a perfect blend of tradition and culinary finesse.
When: January 14; Timings: 12.30pm to 3.30pm; Price: Rs 1,099++
Sankranti Celebrations
Oota Bangalore is offering a vegetarian thali curated by Chef Dinesh Poojary. The feast begins with yellu-bella, a mixture of sesame, jaggery, roasted peanuts, and chana dal, along with yellu neeru, a sesame-jaggery cooler flavoured with cardamom. Starters include molike kalu kosambari and badanekayi bajji. For mains, enjoy jolada roti, kai chutney, steamed rice, mavinkai chitranna, and a variety of regional curries. The meal concludes with indulgent desserts like genasu payasa and sihi huggi.
When: Till January 14 Timings: 12pm to 3pm Price: Rs 950