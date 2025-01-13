Sankranti Splendour

BENGALURU: As winter makes way for warmer days, India gears up to celebrate Makar Sankranti, a festival that heralds the end of the winter solstice and the advent of longer days.

This vibrant occasion is a time of gratitude and celebration, marked by diverse rituals, joyous gatherings, and culinary indulgence.

Known by various names across the country – Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Poush Sankranti in West Bengal – this festival reflects the rich cultural diversity of India.

Makar Sankranti is synonymous with delicious culinary offerings. From the sweet notes of jaggery and sesame to hearty rice preparations, every dish tells a story of tradition and togetherness. Bengaluru’s culinary scene is celebrating this season with a variety of Sankranti-inspired menus. Here’s where you can indulge in the festive spirit.

Wholesome Harvest Feast

Celebrate the essence of Sankranti with a thoughtfully curated South Indian lunch buffet at Justbe by Nidhi Nahata. Known for her commitment to healthy and soulful dining, Nahata presents a menu that combines traditional flavours with a wellness twist. From warm, spiced savouries to jaggery-laden sweet delicacies, the dishes are crafted with love to embody the spirit of Sankranti. This unique dining experience is perfect for families looking to celebrate heritage, gratitude, and community.

When: January 14

Timings: 12pm to 4pm

Price: Rs 880