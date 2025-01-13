Two BBMP officials suspended after Lokayukta raids

BENGALURU: On the directions of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, the Administration Department of the Palike placed the two officials under suspension.

On January 10, 54 offices of BBMP were raided under the leadership of Deputy Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa.

When the raid was conducted on the office of the Assistant Revenue Officer in South End Circle, in the city, it was found that her son, Naveen, was working in her stead by obtaining the office login ID. Lokayukta officials had filed a complaint with the Siddapur police in this regard.

The police registered a case and arrested Naveen, who was working in the office illegally. Now, SDA Kavita and Assistant Revenue Officer Sujatha, who had her son in the office instead of her, did not take action despite the chaos in their jurisdiction. Therefore, both of them have been suspended for abusing their power.