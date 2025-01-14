Darshan’s gun licence cancelled

BENGALURU: City police issued a notice to Kannada actor Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, regarding the revocation of his gun licence. DCP-Administration Padmini Sahoo has issued notice to Darshan in this regard.

The RR Nagar police submitted a letter to the commissioner of police to revoke his gun licence, the senior officer told TNIE, adding that Darshan is yet to reply to the notice.

According to source, the notice stated, “As you (Darshan) are out on bail in the murder case, there is a possibility of influencing witnesses. There are suspicions that you might use the licenced gun in your possession to threaten witnesses.

Therefore, it is necessary to revoke your gun license. You are hereby instructed to respond to it.”