Doctors warn of cancer risks from black plastic food containers made from recycled e-waste

BENGALURU: Ordering food online has become a norm for many, especially professionals. But do you know that the black plastic containers used to pack the food pose severe long-term health risks? Doctors have warned that such containers, made from recycled electronic waste, often leach toxic chemicals directly into food, increasing the risk of cancer.

Doctors pointed out that the widespread use of black plastic food containers is driven by their low cost compared to white ones, which, though mostly plastic-based, are made from different materials. Experts have urged the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to regulate its use.

Dr Mangesh P Kamath, Additional Director of Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, highlighted that black plastic is often made from recycled electronic and industrial waste, which can contain hazardous substances such as heavy metals and endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These toxic elements can leach into food, particularly fatty or acidic foods, leading to long-term health consequences.

One of the most alarming concerns is the potential link between black plastic containers and cancer, Dr Kamath said, adding that black plastic contains polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), known carcinogens, that can increase the risk of cancers, particularly those of the stomach, liver and kidneys.

Dr Prabhu Nesargikar, Consultant GI Robotic Surgeon, HCG Cancer Centre, emphasised that a particularly alarming aspect is the presence of benzopyrene, a highly toxic compound found in black plastic. He explained that Benzopyrene is a potent polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) linked to stomach, liver and colon cancers. It is often overlooked in food safety evaluations, yet studies suggest that even low levels of prolonged exposure can cause DNA damage and initiate cancerous mutations.

Dr Nesargikar added that black plastic containers often include carbon black -- a pigment added during recycling. Carbon black is classified as a possible human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Another less-discussed issue is the release of microplastics and nanoplastics from black plastic packaging. These tiny particles can enter the bloodstream when consumed, accumulating in organs over time, he explained.